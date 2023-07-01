Travis Scott had some big plans next week for his new album Utopia. The plan was for him to perform the album in full at the Pyramids in Egypt. Overall, this would happen just outside of Cairo, which is the country’s capital. Tickets for the show had already completely sold out. Although the show is a long way from the United States, this felt like a truly incredible idea. After all, what better way to display a new album than in front of one of the world’s greatest wonders?

Unfortunately, it would appear as though Travis Scott needs to come up with some new plans for his show. According to Yahoo!, the Egyptian musicians’ syndicate has declared that it will not allow Travis to perform. Overall, this decision comes as a bit of a surprise. Typically, artists are allowed to perform at the Pyramids. However, hip-hop has become a target of the syndicate as of late. It has been claimed that the genre goes against the country’s “traditions” at times.

Read More: Sheck Wes Says Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Is Better Than “ASTROWORLD”

Travis Scott Will Need To Make New Plans

TOPSHOT – US rapper Travis Scott poses during a photocall for the tv series “The Idol” on the sidelines of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

As it turns out, the syndicate took a look at Travis’ planned stage show, and was immediately appalled by some of the “rituals” he was going to perform. “The syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions,” a statement from the group explained. Simply put, they felt like Scott’s performance was disrespectful to Egyptian culture. Although, they did not explain exactly what Scott was going to do.

This is a huge blow to the Utopia roll out. For now, Travis has yet to give a statement on exactly what is going on. Only time will tell what he decides to do next. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: A History Of Travis Scott Air Jordans

[Via]