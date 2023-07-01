Travis Scott is about to release Utopia soon, and as a result, some of his shoes are going for obscene amounts on the resale market. Moreover, he is gearing up to release another shoe this fall. Although this time around, he will be going for an Air Jordan 1 Low golf. Ultimately, this is going to be an interesting shoe as far as Travis Scott Air Jordans go. He has never done a golf sneaker before, and it will certainly add to his already impressive legacy with the brand. That said, now is as good a time as ever to take a look at the history of Travis Scott Air Jordans.

Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack”

Firstly, Scott burst onto the sneaker scene with the Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” in 2018. This sneaker coincided with the release of Astroworld. Sure, the shoe dropped a couple of months before the album, however, the two were connected. The Houston Oilers blue and red colorway was immediately a huge success and is still regarded as one of the best Jordan 4s ever. If you love this silhouette, this is a shoe that you have to cop. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 High TS SP

Secondly, we have the first Air Jordan 1 High from Travis Scott. This is a sneaker that came out in May of 2019 and immediately made an impact. Of course, this is a shoe that is made famous by its backward swoosh. This is an element that fans immediately gravitated toward. At this point, the backward swoosh is common among Travis Scott Air Jordans. However, this being the first one, it was a huge risk that ultimately paid off. A low-top was also released alongside it, which added to the greatness. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 6 “Olive”

Subsequently, we got the Air Jordan 6 “Olive” which came out in the Fall of 2019. Again, neutral tones were the star of the show here. There were also some stash pockets throughout which made the shoe that much cooler. Overall, this is arguably the best Travis Scott Air Jordan. After all, the Jordan 6 is iconic. Either way, a ton of sneakerheads are still looking to add these to their collections. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Fragment x Air Jordan x Travis Scott

After a bit of an Air Jordan hiatus, Travis Scott returned in 2021 with the Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High and Low. This collaboration took the OG Fragment x Air Jordan 1, and added the Travis Scott aesthetic to it all. The backward swoosh turned out to be an incredible addition and fans loved these. Fragment is already an established name, and adding Travis into the mix was an amazing decision. Overall, these are iconic and have gone down as instant classics. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom”

Throughout the last couple of years, Travis Scott has come through with quite a few Air Jordan 1 Lows. So let us take a look at a couple of them. In December of 2022, Travis brought out the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom.” As you can see, this is an all-black sneaker that possesses a ton of great aesthetics. Overall, you really cannot go wrong here, and fans definitely agreed. At the end of the day, this is definitely an underrated model. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Olive”

Lastly, we have his latest release, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive.” This is the first-ever women’s exclusive from Travis Scott. It contains that backward swoosh aesthetic that everyone loves. Additionally, it has a great olive coloring to it that adds to his love of neutral tones. Ultimately, it may be a bit redundant for some, but it’s a great finale to his Air Jordan 1 Low reign. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Travis Scott Air Jordans is your favorite, in the comments section below.