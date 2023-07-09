Travis Scott has announced that he will be unveiling his long-awaited fourth studio album, Utopia, during a live-streamed performance in front of the ancient Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. In an Instagram post on Sunday, he confirmed that the event will be going down on Friday, July 28. Tickets will be available in a limited capacity. In a press release, his team described the event as an “unforgettable show that will immerse fans in the world of Utopia.”

Utopia will mark his first full-length release since 2018’s Grammy-nominated Astroworld. In addition to announcing the performance, Scott also revealed that the album will have “five individual artworks,” although he didn’t show them off. Pre-orders are available on Scott’s website.

Read More: Travis Scott Compares “UTOPIA” To “Owl Pharaoh” And “Rodeo”

Travis Scott Performs At Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Travis Scott performs live on the main stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of Scott’s post. One wrote: “THE DAY THE MUSIC INDUSTRY WILL CHANGE FOREVER.” Another posted: “It’s time boys we finally made it!!!” Other fans weren’t as positive. “Bro jus drop the mf album we don’t care ab no tour or concert ngl,” one user wrote, while another commented: “All this for Carti to drop narcissist and nobody finna listen to Utopia.”

Scott has kept details on the album quiet, although in recent weeks a number of artists have been spotted in public carrying Utopia briefcases. Among them are Bad Bunny, SZA, The Weeknd, and Mike Dean. It’s likely these artists will be credited on the album. Scott also held the briefcase while recreating The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover.

Travis Scott Announces “Utopia” Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Despite the new information, Scott has still yet to confirm an official release date for the album. Be on the lookout for that announcement during the performance on in Egypt on July 28.

Read More: Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, And Latto Show Out At Wireless Fest After Party

[Via]