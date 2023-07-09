During a recent festival performance, Travis Scott discussed his upcoming album, UTOPIA. The artist claimed that the highly-anticipated LP reminds him of some of his older projects, namely 2013’s Owl Pharaoh and 2015’s Rodeo. If the new album actually proves to be reminiscent of his previous work, it’s sure to be a fan favorite. It’s clear that he’s been putting his all into the upcoming release, based on the lengths he’s been going to promote it. He’s continued to tease UTOPIA with the album’s famous briefcase, attending various events with it handcuffed to body guards. He also recently attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, arriving in a new UTOPIA tour bus.

Recently, it was confirmed that The Weeknd will be featured on the upcoming LP. The artist had previously been photographed alongside the UTOPIA briefcase, leading to rumors that he’d appear on the album. Co-founder of XO Records, Amir Esmailian, hopped on Instagram last week to share the news. He posed a photo of himself holding the briefcase, captioning it with an hourglass emoji and tagging Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

Read More: Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, And Latto Show Out At Wireless Fest After Party

Travis Scott Continues To Tease UTOPIA

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Travis Scott has been filming the album’s trailer. A clip of the rapper spray painting UTOPIA onto a wall in Tarragona, Spain surfaced, which is said to be featured in the trailer. According to a Tweet, the trailer will showcase Travis Scott “‘looking for UTOPIA in different countries across the world.”

Travis Scott also appears on Lil Uzi Vert’s newly-released album, Pink Tape. The two artists collaborated on the track “Aye,” which they recently performed together live for the first time. They graced the stage at Dublin, Ireland’s Longitude 2023 earlier this month to showcase the song. Lil Uzi Vert, however, isn’t the only rapper that Travis has performed with recently. Yesterday (July 8), he headlined Wireless Festival in England, and brought out special guest Sexyy Red.

Read More: Travis Scott Wilding On A Car At A Recent Show: Watch

[Via]