Aside from Lil Uzi Vert’s recently released Pink Tape, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA is one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2023. The father of two has been dropping hints about his upcoming work for months now. He may have even hinted at a potential release date on a recent billboard. Even without any new music out, Scott has also been back on the festival circuit this year. Most recently, he made a trip overseas to perform at various events across Europe.

While headlining Longitude Festival in Dublin, Ireland, the Houston native brought his new collaboration with LUV, “Aye” to the stage for the first time. That obviously made headlines along with other Pink Tape promotional antics. However, what’s really got the world talking is Scott’s show in Milan, Italy. According to news reports, it impacted not only attendees but also Mother Earth in a very serious way.

Travis Scott Makes His Presence Felt in Italy

As shown in the video on the last slide of the post above, Travis’ fans were so eager to see him back in action that a literal earthquake took place. “This ni**a different 😂 Thanos $cott,” one Instagram user wrote under @ourgenerationmusic’s post. “Firefighters [received] hundred of calls from the [neighbourhood], window and floor [trembling]. At the end, we’re Italian Travis fans😂🔥,” someone else who was seemingly at the show shared in the comments.

Others were quick to compare the incident to the rapper’s deadly 2021 concert, which forced him to spend several months out of the spotlight as blame was thrown his way for the tragic crowd crush that unfolded. Speaking of Astroworld Festival, it was announced last month that Travis Scott could face criminal charges over the fatal catastrophic event. After some deliberation, however, a jury decided to clear the father of two of any wrongdoing. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

