Mr. Travis Scott has been in the news a decent amount recently, despite not putting out much new music. A grand jury just cleared the Houston native days ago for the Astroworld Festival tragedy that happened at one of his concerts in 2021, in which multiple fans in the crowd were crushed to death. Since he’s avoided criminal and civil charges, the rapper is back to making content for the world. He was on Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, Pink Tape, with the mosh pit banger “Aye.” This marks the first collaboration between the two since 2018’s “Watch.”

Now, Travis Scott is setting his sights on a brand-new album, complete with hijinks media stunts. From the verified Twitter account TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum), Scott is getting ready to unleash UTOPIA, his first full-length album since 2018’s Astroworld. And he’s already pulling off some publicity for the announced project. He’s dropping an album trailer soon, with Scott “‘looking for UTOPIA’ in different countries across the world,” according to the Tweet. There’s also a video of Travis Scott spray-painting the word “UTOPIA” in Tarragona, Spain. This gives credit to the international feel of the album trailer.

Travis Scott And The “UTOPIA” Hype

Travis Scott spray-painting “UTOPIA” on a wall in Tarragona, Spain 👀 pic.twitter.com/rTVFRsygQR — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 2, 2023

Scott is trying to put Astroworld Festival completely behind him. With the jury clearing him and a new single out with Lil Uzi Vert, he’s looking for a fresh start. Going around to different countries and spray-painting his new album’s name on foreign walls might seem a tad reckless. But it’s harmless and should make for an exciting album trailer. While there’s no news on when the album or trailer will drop, we do know he’s filming in far-flung locations.

Travis Scott is easily one of the best rappers in the game in 2023. Even with a five-year hiatus on his next album, he has remained in the pop culture canon with other music. He’s collaborated with Kid Cudi, Yeat, and Bad Bunny. There was recent speculation that he and SZA might be dating. And he’s been busy crafting hype for UTOPIA, shelling out for billboard ads, and updating his website with the UTOPIA logo. Whenever the album trailer and album drops, best believe his fans will be ready.

