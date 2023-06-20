Which celebrities might secretly be dating each other in their private lives is one of the most gossiped about subjects around. In recent weeks more and more fans have tuned some of that gossip towards Travis Scott and SZA. The “SICKO MODE” rapper and “Kill Bill” singer are already known to be frequent collaborators and friends. But following some recent viral content more fans are suspecting they could also be a couple. According to Page Six, the rumors all started when SZA surprised fans by bringing out Scott to perform with her at a show in Manchester.

The show took place on the 13th of this month. Fans were delighted when SZA surprised everyone by bringing Travis on stage to perform their song “Love Galore.” The track is a major fan favorite from SZA’s beloved 2017 album CTRL. Plenty of fans took their on-stage chemistry as some kind of hint confirming that the pair are dating. “Travis and SZA just make sense,” one comment reads. While not all fans appear to be convinced the pair just elevated the already prevalent dating rumors quite a bit.

SZA And Travis On Stage Together

SZA & Travis Scott tonight in Manchester #SOSTour 🆘



📸: nastymotive pic.twitter.com/zcfCmX0tr9 — SOS Tour Updates (@SOSTourUpdates) June 13, 2023

“Love Galore” isn’t the only time SZA and Travis have crossed over on a song. Last year when SZA dropped her long-awaited new album SOS fans were delighted to see Scott in the tracklist once again. Though he provides backing vocals and adlibs on a number of the album’s songs, his only full feature comes on the track “Open Arms.” The pair also teamed up with The Weeknd on a song called “For The Throne” released as part of the TV show Game Of Thrones‘ fifth and final season.

SZA had to shut down a different rumor last month when a fake SOS Deluxe tracklist made the rounds online. Travis Scott used his performance alongside SZA as an opportunity to promote his new album Utopia. The project has been “coming soon” for a while but Scott has ramped up the promotion for it in recent weeks. Do you think that SZA and Travis Scott are secretly dating? Let us know in the comment section below.

