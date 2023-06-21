SZA has been on tour across Europe since the start of June and she’s about to wrap it up. The final show on this leg of the tour and her last stop until it picks up again in September takes place tonight in Ireland. Before her show, SZA celebrated by sharing some increasingly scandalous photos with fans on Instagram. The singer shared six new pics showing off her outfit and body in various natural settings.

As soon as the pictures were posted thousands of fans and even some fellow celebs rushed to the comments to gush over her looks. Tinashe noted that she’s coincidentally also in Ireland at the same time. Whereas pop singer Gracie Abrams praised SZA’s looks with a much simpler heart eyes emoji. Some of the fans took a funnier approach, asking SZA why she was taking such racy photos in the middle of nature. “Why ur a*s out in a forest,” one of the most liked comments reads. SZA didn’t take the opportunity to use her caption to clear things up for anyone. The text attached to the post simply reads “Ya sure I’d love to.”

SZA’s Sexy Forrest Shots

There’s been no shortage of reasons to talk about SZA recently. After she brought out Travis Scott as a special guest for a recent show on her tour rumors began swirling about the two. Allegations that the pair are a couple aren’t new, but they didn’t do themselves any favors with a performance many read as flirtatious. There’s been no acknowledgment of the rumors by either artist yet. The pair have collaborated multiple times with Travis Scott appearing on both of SZA’s most recent albums SOS and CTRL.

Dating rumors aren’t the only reason the pair are being linked either. Reports say they could be working on new music together. With Travis Scott being in full promo mode for his forthcoming album Utopia, it’s worth asking if SZA could make an appearance on the record. What do you think about SZA’s new pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

