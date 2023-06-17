SZA has taken to social media recently, sharing a message to her fans about ignoring haters. “The net is not real,” SZA begins the message. “N***as said my tour would never sell and we were blessed,” she continues, “N***as said my album wouldn’t do well it’s wack blah blah . We were blessed . N***as say a lot . That’s they job . U keep doing yours and being who God told u to be in REAL LIFE.” She tells her fans, “love y’all,” adding heart emojis. The artist elaborated, writing, “By blessed I mean a double platinum album and sold out shows all over the world. I really believed ppl cause they were loud.” SZA says, “Turns out N***as be loud n wrong everyday.”

SZA’s currently on the European leg of her “SOS” tour, wrapping up in the next couple of days in London and Dublin, Ireland. She’ll then embark on the North American leg of the tour, starting in the south with stops in Florida and Tennessee. The tour is also set to feature notable dates in Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more. Her “SOS” tour has been wildly successful. In April, Billboard reported that the tour grossed $34.5 million, averaging around $1.9 million per night.

SZA Tells Fans To “Keep Doing Yours”

SZA took to social media to speak her mind again earlier this week. She said, “I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken sh*t talking, internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending.” “Where the f*ck do y’all be at for lizzo?” she also asked, defending the artist. “Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down.”

SZA also let users know that she “dgaf who don’t agree.” “It’s been on my mind for a minute, makes me upset,” she wrote. “Just want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN IT’S UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why add?” She then continued to stick up for her “Special” collaborator, letting users know that with the amount of positivity she embodies, Lizzo doesn’t deserve the hate she receives.

