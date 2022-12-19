It comes as no surprise that good friends SZA and Lizzo have a few would-be hits in the vault. We’re days into celebrating SOS, SZA’s sophomore effort that has reportedly earned her another No. 1 album. The singer fuses several genres, including R&B and Rock, and it’s a sound her fans are praising worldwide. Rolling Stone reports SZA’s alternative SOS track “F2F” features a “hidden” addition by Lizzo, who apparently just happened to be in the studio as SZA was recording.

The outlet stated that Lizzo “also did some writing” on the song’s bridge. Producer-engineer-songwriter Rob Bisel explained how the unplanned moment came to be while speaking with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We just happened to have that one pulled up the day that that Lizzo was there,” he said.

“They were putting some energy into it,” songwriter-producer Carter Lang also revealed. “That was the thing that I feel sparked SZA really taking it into her own world and figuring out how it can be part of her story in an authentic way and not like, ‘Hey, I just did a rock joint.’”

Bisel adds that “there’s definitely a handful [of tracks with Lizzo].” It’s a revelation that should get fans excited. “I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure.”

Meanwhile, SZA is thrilled to collaborate with her friend who she says understands her on a deeper level. “We just have so much fun together,” said SZA of Lizzo. “And I feel like she gets me.”

“She’s another person who has hella [wide] music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything. She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullsh*t.’”

The singer also discussed fusing Rock into SOS, explaining that it developed organically.

“I made a whole bunch of rock songs. They were all terrible in terms of, like, saying bad things about what I’ve done to people,” she said. “But it sounded cool, and I think that’s what all those songs are really about. Just being super honest and letting that out. But yeah, I love making those type of songs….For sure on this album. I made a whole bunch of versions of me.”

“I look at everything when it’s done and then, and I’m like, ‘OK, this is who I’ve been for the last five years. And I don’t know if it makes any sense or if it goes together, but this is what’s hot.’”

What do you think of SOS? Was it worth the wait?

