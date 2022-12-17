SZA appears to have wanted Drake, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and many more on her second studio album, SOS. In a new behind-the-scenes video titled SOS: Where The Hell Have You Been?, a whiteboard is visible showing the many collaborations.

All-in-all, SZA apparently intended to work with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Finneas, Halsey, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, Tyler, The Creator, and more, in addition to Drake, Frank Ocean, and Bad Bunny.

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 05: SZA performs on stage during the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

“Sometimes people turn in their verses and sometimes they don’t. And a lot of people just did not turn in their verses. But I’m grateful for who did,” she said in a recent interview on Hot 97.

She added that she doesn’t take it personally because “for a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse [either] so I can’t be too mad.”

As for who did make the album, SOS features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. Bridgers recently detailed how her appearance came together while speaking with NME.

“It all happened so fast,” Bridgers told the outlet. “I wasn’t really used to that in the pop world, because vinyl isn’t so much of a consideration until way later, it’s just like, ‘Do you want to be on this record? Okay, it’s out next week’, which I really like. I like that turnaround time.”

She continued: “Personally, I sit on stuff for so long, it takes me years to make albums. I like being involved. I like seeing someone else’s world from that angle. She’s definitely my favorite rapper [and] that record is insane.”

Check out SOS: Where The Hell Have You Been? below.

[Via]