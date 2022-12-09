SZA’s long-awaited sophomore studio album, SOS, has finally arrived. The sprawling new release is SZA’s first new project in five years, so fans are really taking it all in and refamiliarizing themselves with one of R&B’s most reclusive stars.

Early standouts from the album, like “Kill Bill,” have already fueled feverish discourse on Twitter. Furthermore, the album’s features — from Travis Scott to the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard — have also been major topics of conversation. Above all, however, fans appear to be most moved by the quality of the music itself. TDE’s leaving lady has long been known for being candid in her music, and SOS appears to be no different.

ACCRA, GHANA – SEPTEMBER 24: Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

SZA addresses BBL and plastic surgery rumors on “SOS” and “Conceited.”

In the five-year time span since the release of Ctrl in 2017, SZA’s physique has changed significantly. The highly revered singer has become noticeably more curvaceous, and fans have been loving it. However, SZA’s body changes have also led to rumors about her getting a BBL and other forms of plastic surgery.

That being said, the TDE artist was not afraid to address those rumors on her latest LP. According to Uproxx, SZA confronts those rumors head-on on multiple tracks from SOS, including its titular track and “Concieted.”

On the album opener “SOS,” SZA confidently raps, “So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” Several tracks later, SZA starts “Conceited” with a verse about her dislike for people and their unsolicited opinions. “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it,” she admits in the song’s opening moments. “I just heard your opinion and could’ve did without it.”

You can listen to both of the mentioned songs below. She confirms her plastic surgery at the 0:58 mark of “SOS” and the 0:10 mark on “Conceited.”

While SZA’s confirmation of her long-rumored plastic surgery may be shocking to some, her stance on body positivity is well-documented. In 2017, she defended Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” lyrics about stretch marks. “How is that misogyny if he’s supporting positive body image? I think that’s so weird, and it’s reaching,” SZA said. “If you want to support women, you should support all shapes of women. I used to be 200 pounds, and I have stretch marks all over my body. I find more comfort and solace with Kendrick reinforcing that I’m beautiful.”

Let us know in the comments what you think about SZA’s plastic surgery confirmations on SOS. Also, be sure to check out the album here.

