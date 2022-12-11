In the midst of SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, finally making its long-awaited debut, the TDE vocalist has been doing her share of press to promote her work. Among other recent interviews, she sat down with Audacity to chat about not only her music but also her love life.

As you may recall, the Ctrl hitmaker was previously name-dropped by Drake during his guest appearance on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.” The Canadian raps, “Said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait / ’Cuz I used to date SZA back in ’08,” on the Savage Mode II track.

During her chat with the outlet, SZA confirmed the long-standing rumours about her and Drizzy. Interestingly, she also compared the father of one to a Mean Girls character. “I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him,” she said.

“It’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment.”

Speaking on the lyrics about her, she specifically noted, “The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard… I cackled.”

Even with their past history, SZA maintains that she and Drake have “always been cool.” She told Audacity, “It’s never been weird. It’s never come completely out of the blue.”

Thankfully, the Scorpion artist had the good sense to warn her before dropping the song. She also says that any mention her ex makes of her has been positive, and no negativity comes from him.

“I’m grateful for that and I think highly of him, and I think it’s really weird that as all these years went past, I am an artist now and I wasn’t then and he’s King Drake,” she said.

.@sza's 'SOS' now has a Metacritic score of 94. It ties @rosalia's 'MOTOMAMI' as 2022’s #1 most acclaimed album. — chart data (@chartdata) December 9, 2022

Elsewhere in the news, the first-week sales projections for SOS have arrived. As HDD reports, the new album is due to sell 275 – 300K copies in its first week out.

In comparison, her first album, Ctrl, did approximately 60K upon its arrival. If the numbers are accurate, SZA’s project will be among the top 10 biggest debuts of 2022.

.@sza's 'SOS' aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 275-300K units first week. It will marks SZA's first ever #1 album (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) December 10, 2022

If you haven’t already, stream SOS here. Additionally, check back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

