The time has come for SZA fans to flood the internet with reactions to her new album. The singer has been teasing her sophomore effort for years following the massive success of Ctrl. There have been a few pump fakes about S.O.S. with tentative release dates or updates regarding its arrival. Each time, SZA took to social media to voice her frustrations as her fans went after Top Dawg Entertainment execs.

The 23-track effort hosts features from Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and Phoebe Bridgers. There is also a posthumous look from Rap icon Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

During a recent chat with Nessa on Hot 97, SZA detailed being ghosted when reaching out for S.O.S. features. She’s one of the most sought-after artists in the industry, but even the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker admitted her peers weren’t receptive.

“In the DMs and begging people,” she said. “Sometimes people turn in their verses, and sometimes they don’t. A lot of people just did not turn in their verses. But I’m grateful for who did.”

However, SZA wasn’t upset with those that didn’t respond because she was guilty of doing the same.

“A lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse, so I can’t be too mad,” she added. “But also, at the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn, this sucks. I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me.’ I’m sure they felt the same way for me.”

Meanwhile, fans have been storming social media apps with their first reactions to S.O.S. Although SZA has remained active by releasing one-off singles without a project, having 23 new tracks arrive in one swoop has sent her supporters into a tailspin.

Stream S.O.S. above and let us know what you think about SZA’s sophomore effort.

Tracklist

1. SOS

2. Kill Bill

3. Seek & Destroy

4. Low

5. Love Language

6. Blind

7. Used feat. Don Toliver

8. Snooze

9. Notice Me

10. Gone Girl

11. Smoking on my Ex Pack

12. Ghost in the Machine feat. Phoebe Bridgers

13. F2F

14. Nobody Gets Me

15. Conceited

16. Special

17. Too Late

18. Far

19. Shirt

20. Open Arms feat. Travis Scott

21. I Hate U

22. Good Days

23. Forgiveless feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

