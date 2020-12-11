Phoebe Bridgers
- MusicPhoebe Bridgers Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer & Musician Worth?Phoebe Bridgers's rise highlights her profound impact on indie music, marked by emotional depth and advocacy for social causes.By Rain Adams
- MusicSZA & Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy"Ghost in the Machine" beat out the likes of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.By Ben Mock
- MusicSZA Brings Out Cardi B & Phoebe Bridgers In NYCSZA brought out Cardi B and Phoebe Bridgers in NYC on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Recalls How Phoebe Bridgers Collab Come TogetherSZA has discussed working with Phoebe Bridgers for their song, "Ghost in the Machine."By Cole Blake
- MixtapesSZA Shines On "S.O.S." Ft. Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & MoreThe hitmaker's anticipated album has arrived.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist At 2021 GrammysMegan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the Grammys, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMarilyn Manson Has A "Rape Room" In His House, Says Phoebe BridgersPhoebe Bridgers says Marilyn Manson showed her his "rape room" when she was a teenager.By Alex Zidel
