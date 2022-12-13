SZA says that she and Phoebe Bridgers had the “best conversations” together while collaborating on “Ghost in the Machine.” The track is featured on SZA’s newest album, SOS, which she released last Friday.

“We had been playing festivals together recently, but [our sets were] at the same time so we never got to meet,” SZA explained to Consequence for a new cover story.

However, they were able to get in touch with each other through social media DMs.

“She popped on by,” she said. “She was cool as f—.”

SZA added that they had the “best conversations” during the experience.

“It was interesting to bring us both together,” she explained.

Other artists featured on SOS include Don Toliver, and Travis Scott, as well as Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Speaking with Consequence, SZA detailed how she chose ODB to appear on the song, “Forgiveless.”

“I thought it was so crazy because I tried to find a feature for that song and no one responded in time,” SZA said “It turns out ODB just sounded the coolest before I could even think about anything else.”

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA discussed being called an “R&B artist,” a label she finds disrespectful.

“I’m so tired of being pegged as [an] R&B artist,” she admitted. “I feel like that’s super disrespectful, because people are just like, ‘Oh, ’cause you’re Black, this is what you have to be’ — like, put in a box. And I hate that. With songs on this album, it’s supposed to help round out the picture and the story.”

Check out SZA’s collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost in the Machine,” below.

