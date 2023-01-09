SZA has become the first female R&B singer to have their album spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly 30 years. Her new project, SOS, is the first to do so since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.

The milestone was reached after SOS sold 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 5.

Outside of just R&B, SOS is also the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in a year, since Adele’s 30 was on top for its first six weeks.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA poses on day 1 of Lovebox festival at Gunnersbury Park on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

SZA released SOS back on December 9, 2022. The project features guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. It debuted with 318,000 equivalent album units sold. The project is SZA’s first album since 2017’s Ctrl.

One collaboration on the album that stood out for SZA was her work with Lizzo on “F2F.” While she’s not credited with a feature, Lizzo earned a writing credit on the track.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, SZA said of her time with Lizzo: “We just have so much fun together. And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything. She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullshit.’”

Check out SZA’s Billboard 200 feat below.

.@sza's 'SOS' becomes the first R&B album by a female artist to spend its first four weeks on the Billboard 200 at #1 this century (since @JanetJackson's 'janet.' in 1993). — chart data (@chartdata) January 8, 2023

[Via]