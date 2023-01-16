SZA has reached a historic milestone with the success of her newest album, SOS. The project has now dominated the Billboard 200 for a fifth consecutive week, making it the first album to spend its first five weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 30.

For the latest week, SOS moved 125,000 equivalent US album units. The figure represents a dropoff of less than 1% from the previous week.

NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 05: SZA attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

The top five of the chart was rounded out by Taylor Swift’s Midnights (No. 2), Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains (No. 3), Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (No. 4), and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (No. 5).

Additionally, SOS hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart for the first time. The achievement was made possible due to 15 SOS tracks charting on the Hot 100 chart. SZA responded to the impressive feat in a tweet shared on Saturday.

“I appreciate every milestone and accolade but THIS?” SZA tweeted. “As a writer [this] means so fucking much to me. I aspire to be a better writer everyday thank you WOW.”

Further promoting SOS, SZA recently released a new music video for the track, “Kill Bill.” Additionally, SZA will be embarking on the S.O.S. Tour next month alongside Omar Apollo. She’ll be kicking things off in Columbus, Ohio on February 21. The shows will wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22.

SZA released SOS back on December 9, 2022. The project features several high-profile guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Check out SZA’s recent tweet regarding the success of SOS below.

I appreciate every milestone and accolade but THIS ? As a writer means so fucking much to me . I aspire to be a better writer everyday thank you WOW . pic.twitter.com/uxPQyc7CuE — SZA (@sza) January 14, 2023

[Via]