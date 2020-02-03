no. 1
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" First Week Sales Are Here, Marks His Third No. 1 Album"MELTDOWN" with Drake landed at number three on the song charts, whereas the Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes-assisted "FE!N" was number five.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Reacts To Matching With Beyoncé For This AccomplishmentJust two queens ruling the 2020s together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Earns First No. 1 Song Of Her Career With "Kill Bill"Following a highly praised remix from Doja Cat, the TDE singer deserves a lot of props for this milestone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA's "SOS" Hits 5th Straight Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200SZA's "SOS" is continuing to dominate the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- NumbersPolo G's "Hall Of Fame" Outperforms First Week Sales Projections & Debuts At No. 1The news isn't entirely surprising.By Madusa S.
- Music6ix9ine Begs Fans To Buy "Trollz" Multiple Times To Secure No. 1 Spot6ix9ine was urging his fans to purchase the "Trollz" single up to four times in order to rack up the numbers on the charts.By Lynn S.
- NumbersGunna's "Wunna" Expected To Debut No.1 On Billboard ChartsGunna is expected to see his first No.1 debut on next week's Billboard 200 chart, with "Wunna."By Cole Blake
- NumbersGunna's "Wunna" Set To Debut At No. 1Gunna's new album, "Wunna," is predicted to top the Billboard 200 chart its first week.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Fans Pissed After Kenny Chesney Postpones TourDrake fans are calling out country singer Kenny Chesney for immediately postponing his tour after bundle sales helped him beat Drake for No. 1 album.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" At Risk Of Not Debuting At No. 1Drake's new mixtape, "Dark Lane Demo Tapes," may get beaten out by country superstar Kenny Chesney's new album "Here & Now" for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.By Lynn S.
- NumbersLil Baby Scores First No. 1 Album With Huge First Week SalesLil Baby's "My Turn" tops the Billboard 200 this week. By Noah C
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's "The Box" Reigns Atop The Hot 100 For Fourth WeekRoddy Ricch is a Billboard Darling. By Noah C