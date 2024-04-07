Beyonce Goes No. 1 With "COWBOY CARTER," Her Eighth Chart-Topping Album

Beyonce's new blockbuster album COWBOY CARTER has officially nabbed the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Moreover, with around 407,000 units sold according to Luminate data, this marks her eighth No. 1 album debut across her career so far. It's the biggest sales week of 2024 so far, and the most massive since Taylor Swift's 1989 reissue last November. In addition, it's the Houston superstar's biggest debut since her 2016 LP Lemonade and resulted in her largest streaming week to date, as well as in her becoming the first Black artist to top the publication's Top Country Albums list.

With this in mind, Beyonce is now fourth in the list of female artists with the most Billboard No. 1 albums, trailing behind Madonna with nine, Barbara Streisand with 11, and Taylor Swift with 13. Furthermore, various physical versions of COWBOY CARTER bolstered these sales, and this was actually her biggest-ever week on vinyl and the biggest for an vinyl album this year so far. The "BLACKBIIRD" singer has a lot to be proud of with this release, as do her featured guests. Beyond credited appearances, this LP also boasted contributions from 070 Shake, Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, Gary Clark Jr., Paul McCartney, Nile Rogers, and many, many more stars.

Read More: Michelle Obama Dishes Out High Praise For Beyonce’s New Album “COWBOY CARTER”

Beyonce Performing During The RENAISSANCE Tour

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)

What's more is that it looks like this horse is still in the race, as we're still getting additions to the COWBOY CARTER lore. For example, Beyonce released a "Pony Up" remix of the single "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" recently as a bonus treat for the album. We can only hope that there are more planned additions, rollout strategies, and due expansions of the project in the near future. These don't have to be new tracks per se, but considering how RENAISSANCE went, we'll all surely stay along for the ride for a long time.

Meanwhile, what did you think of COWBOY CARTER? Is iHeart Radio's 2024 Innovator striking gold again or are you already waiting on the third installment on the trilogy for another shot at a hit? Whatever the case may be, hit the comments section down below with your thoughts. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Beyonce.

Read More: Who Is Shaboozey? The Country-Hip Hop Star Featured On Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter”

[via]