Beyonce Goes No. 1 With "COWBOY CARTER," Her Eighth Chart-Topping Album

This is the Houston superstar's biggest debut since 2016's "Lemonade," and her most successful streaming week of all time.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Views
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Beyonce's new blockbuster album COWBOY CARTER has officially nabbed the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Moreover, with around 407,000 units sold according to Luminate data, this marks her eighth No. 1 album debut across her career so far. It's the biggest sales week of 2024 so far, and the most massive since Taylor Swift's 1989 reissue last November. In addition, it's the Houston superstar's biggest debut since her 2016 LP Lemonade and resulted in her largest streaming week to date, as well as in her becoming the first Black artist to top the publication's Top Country Albums list.

With this in mind, Beyonce is now fourth in the list of female artists with the most Billboard No. 1 albums, trailing behind Madonna with nine, Barbara Streisand with 11, and Taylor Swift with 13. Furthermore, various physical versions of COWBOY CARTER bolstered these sales, and this was actually her biggest-ever week on vinyl and the biggest for an vinyl album this year so far. The "BLACKBIIRD" singer has a lot to be proud of with this release, as do her featured guests. Beyond credited appearances, this LP also boasted contributions from 070 Shake, Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, Gary Clark Jr., Paul McCartney, Nile Rogers, and many, many more stars.

Read More: Michelle Obama Dishes Out High Praise For Beyonce’s New Album “COWBOY CARTER”

Beyonce Performing During The RENAISSANCE Tour

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)

What's more is that it looks like this horse is still in the race, as we're still getting additions to the COWBOY CARTER lore. For example, Beyonce released a "Pony Up" remix of the single "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" recently as a bonus treat for the album. We can only hope that there are more planned additions, rollout strategies, and due expansions of the project in the near future. These don't have to be new tracks per se, but considering how RENAISSANCE went, we'll all surely stay along for the ride for a long time.

Meanwhile, what did you think of COWBOY CARTER? Is iHeart Radio's 2024 Innovator striking gold again or are you already waiting on the third installment on the trilogy for another shot at a hit? Whatever the case may be, hit the comments section down below with your thoughts. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Beyonce.

Read More: Who Is Shaboozey? The Country-Hip Hop Star Featured On Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusic"COWBOY CARTER" Streaming Numbers Set 2024 Record, Beyonce Glows In Western Garb: Photos
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicBeyonce's "Cowboy Carter" Headed For No. 1 Debut: First Week Sales Projections
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los AngelesMusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Film On Pace To Top Box Office Charts
Screenshot 2024-04-03 at 9.34.56 PMMusicBeyoncé Surprises Fans With "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up) Remix"