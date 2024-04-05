Beyonce's Version Of "BLACKBIIRD" Praised By Paul McCartney

Last month, Beyonce released her highly anticipated new album COWBOY CARTER. The record featured her indulging in the sounds of country music. But it also dabbled in numerous other sounds throughout the length of its bulky tracklist. The album features covers and interpolations from artists like Dolly Parton, The Beach Boys, Chuck Berry, and even The Beatles. Now, a former Beatle has come out with praise of her version of their song. The Beatles' song "Blackbird" appears on the legendary group's 1968 White Album and was written and performed by Paul McCartney.

Part of the song was inspired by the civil rights movement and social unrest in the United States, so it made a lot of sense of Bey to try her hand at the song. Now McCartney has come out with some massive praise for her version. He shared a picture to Instagram with a caption elaborating on his feelings. "I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’, I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!" check out his full post below.

Paul McCartney Praises Beyonce's "Blackbird"

McCartney is hardly the only one praising Beyonce right now. Earlier this week she took home an innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Michelle Obama also took to Twitter to post an entire thread of praise for COWBOY CARTER.

Not everybody has been completely in love with the record though. Pop singer Lily Allen expressed her issues with some elements of the record and its rollout on a recent episode of her podcast. What do you think of Paul McCartney's high praise for Beyonce's cover of "Blackbird?" Do you think it's the best cover on COWBOY CARTER? Let us know in the comment section below.

