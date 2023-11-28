Tina Knowles Defends Beyonce's "Renaissance" Premiere Appearance

Tina Knowles has come to Beyonce's defense after her daughter attended the Renaissance concert film premiere in a full silver outfit, including platinum hair. The decision sparked backlash on social media from users who claimed she was trying "to be white." Knowles labeled it a "stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."

She began on Instagram: "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?"

Read More: Tina Knowles Says Fans Are Overreacting To Beyonce Concert Lyrics

Tina Knowles Attends "Renaissance" Premiere With Tyler Perry

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Ms. Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry attend the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood)

She also called out TMZ for reaching out to Beyonce's hair stylist for a comment on the story. "I am sick and tired of people attacking her," Knowles continued. "Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times." Check out the full post below.

Tina Knowles Comes To Beyonce's Defense

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 1, 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Beyonce Visits Childhood Home, Teases Fans With New Merch

[Via]