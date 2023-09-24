Beyonce Visits Childhood Home, Teases Fans With New Merch

Recently, Beyonce brought her Renaissance World Tour to her hometown of Houston for the first time ever. Ahead of her show, however, she was sure to pay a visit to the place where it all started. She was spotted having a mini photoshoot in the front lawn of her childhood home. The Texas-born performer was joined by her mother, Tina Knowles.

Though it's hard to get a clear glimpse of Beyonce in the clip, Knowles is seen rocking a cream-colored suit. The Renaissance Tour will run into October, with its final show being scheduled for the first of the month in Kansas City, UT. She'll perform at Houston's NRG Stadium on September 23 and 24, then head to New Orleans just before the tour closes.

Beyonce And Tina Knowles Take Photos In Houston

The Renaissance World Tour has certainly been one for the books. Beyonce has shown off countless memorable looks, featured her daughter as a dancer, and more. Since she dropped off Renaissance in July of last year, fans have been eager to get a look at the accompanying visuals for the album. At the beginning of this month, it was reported that she's been shopping a "visual album movie" around different studios and streamers. According to a source, "it’s like an art film," and directed by Nadia Lee Cohen.

Fans are now more anxious than ever for some Renaissance visuals, and it appears as though Beyonce is well aware. Recently, she revealed some new merch at one of her tour stops, which seems to give a nod to the anticipation. "You are the visual, baby," the t-shirt reads, also boasting some silver Beyonce artwork. What do you think of Beyonce's childhood home? Are you a fan of her new merch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Beyonce.

