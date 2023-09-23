Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” Was Written For Raphael Saadiq’s Group, He Claims

Beyoncé's "CUFF IT" is easily one of the standout tracks on her latest and dominant album, RENAISSANCE. It's only been a little over a year since it dropped, and yet with her world tour, the project and its highlights seem more relevant than ever. As such, it's interesting to hear about the origins of these songs, especially considering the wealth of legendary collaborators on board. For example, Raphael Saadiq of recently back-together group Tony! Toni! Toné! said that he wrote "CUFF IT" for the group, but then passed it on when he realized how big it could be. While speaking to Vulture in an interview published Friday (September 22), the songwriter shared that Queen Bey rarely passes up on something she loves.

"I haven’t been to the RENAISSANCE tour, but I have seen the [viral dance] challenges online,” Raphael Saadiq expressed. “That record was going to be a Tonyies record, the part that just sounds like [mimicking the song's guitar riff]. But I gave it to a friend of mine and said, ‘I got this record. I was going to do it, but what about Beyonce?'

The Raphael Saadiq-Written Hit "CUFF IT"

"She’s one of those people where if she’s feeling it, she’s going 100 percent in," Raphael Saadiq continued. "I said, ‘It’s going to move people. It’s going to work, I’m telling you.’ I think she just put it away. From what I heard, The-Dream eventually found it. And he was like, ‘What is that?!’ I already knew it was one of them joints. I always said, if you drop the right music on an artist, it could go. But I’m glad she has so many eyeballs on her, you know what I mean? You can’t really trick people; it’s got to be good."

Meanwhile, the RENAISSANCE tour is still ongoing, and will likely keep up its bombast and spectacle. Conversely, the album itself is still getting spun like wildfire, with "CUFF IT" being one of its biggest hits. Next time you hear the song, be grateful for Raphael Saadiq's generosity. On that note, for more news on him and the latest updates on Beyonce, stay logged into HNHH.

