Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” Was Written For Raphael Saadiq’s Group, He Claims

The Tony! Toni! Toné! member shared that he wrote the song for his group, but realized it was too big for Queen Bey to pass up on.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” Was Written For Raphael Saadiq’s Group, He Claims

Beyoncé's "CUFF IT" is easily one of the standout tracks on her latest and dominant album, RENAISSANCE. It's only been a little over a year since it dropped, and yet with her world tour, the project and its highlights seem more relevant than ever. As such, it's interesting to hear about the origins of these songs, especially considering the wealth of legendary collaborators on board. For example, Raphael Saadiq of recently back-together group Tony! Toni! Toné! said that he wrote "CUFF IT" for the group, but then passed it on when he realized how big it could be. While speaking to Vulture in an interview published Friday (September 22), the songwriter shared that Queen Bey rarely passes up on something she loves.

"I haven’t been to the RENAISSANCE tour, but I have seen the [viral dance] challenges online,” Raphael Saadiq expressed. “That record was going to be a Tonyies record, the part that just sounds like [mimicking the song's guitar riff]. But I gave it to a friend of mine and said, ‘I got this record. I was going to do it, but what about Beyonce?'

Read More: Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” Surpasses “Halo” As Her Longest-Charting Solo Song Of All Time

The Raphael Saadiq-Written Hit "CUFF IT"

"She’s one of those people where if she’s feeling it, she’s going 100 percent in," Raphael Saadiq continued. "I said, ‘It’s going to move people. It’s going to work, I’m telling you.’ I think she just put it away. From what I heard, The-Dream eventually found it. And he was like, ‘What is that?!’ I already knew it was one of them joints. I always said, if you drop the right music on an artist, it could go. But I’m glad she has so many eyeballs on her, you know what I mean? You can’t really trick people; it’s got to be good."

Meanwhile, the RENAISSANCE tour is still ongoing, and will likely keep up its bombast and spectacle. Conversely, the album itself is still getting spun like wildfire, with "CUFF IT" being one of its biggest hits. Next time you hear the song, be grateful for Raphael Saadiq's generosity. On that note, for more news on him and the latest updates on Beyonce, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Beyonce Labels Kendrick Lamar A “Legend,” Someone She “Deeply Appreciates”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.