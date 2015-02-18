The Dream is no stranger to the music industry. The sing-songwriter and record producer has been behind so many hits, you would need to pinch yourself to make sure you’re awake. He’s the man held responsible for co-writing hits like Britney's "Me Against The Music", Rihanna's "Umbrella", and Beyonce’s "Single Ladies (Put A Ring on It)".

But he also has his own music to show for as well, with hits like "Shawty Is Da Shit" and "I Luv Your Girl". Earlier this year, he revealed that he left Def Jam Records and is now working independently. We’ll see what kind of projects he dreams up next.

Stay tuned for updates on his career, and hit up the-dreammusic.com for more details.