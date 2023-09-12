Beyonce Labels Kendrick Lamar A “Legend,” Someone She “Deeply Appreciates”

All through her RENAISSANCE World Tour, Beyonce has been captivating us with near-constant Instagram posts. They've been particularly noteworthy as of late, thanks to the "Halo" singer's recent birthday, as well as the celebrity guests she invited to perform with her during her three-night stint in Los Angeles. DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Coi Leray were among them, but perhaps the fan favourite of everyone who helped out Queen B would have to be Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier in the summer, he and the mother of three teamed up for the "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Remix)." For her final night in the City of Angels, Bey brought K-Dot out alongside her in her iconic bee costume. The Pulitzer Prize winner delivered his thought-provoking bars perfectly, but unfortunately, technical difficulties made his audio hard to hear for a significant portion of their performance. Regardless, Beyonce still gave Lamar his flowers in an IG post shared on Monday (September 11) evening.

Beyonce is a Big Kendrick Lamar Fan

"Thank you again to the legend Kendrick Lamar for blessing the Renaissance World Tour," the Houston native captioned her upload. "I deeply appreciate you. What an incredible experience. Respect, 🐝," Beyonce's brief but heartfelt message concluded. As followers are already pointing out in the comments, it's rare for the record-breaking hitmaker to add any sort of text along with her photo dumps, proving just how much the opportunity to join forces with the Kung Fu Kenny on stage again meant to her, especially on her birthday.

Beyonce's tribute to Kendrick Lamar is just as heartfelt as the hundreds of others she's given to artists over the years. Unfortunately, another attempt to honour the Compton native, this one in Poland, went terribly wrong after a video of a karaoke performer doing blackface went viral earlier this week. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

