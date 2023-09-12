Beyonce Shares Pics With Her Parents And Jay-Z From Birthday Celebration

Beyonce has been taking to Instagram all summer to share photos from the Renaissance tour. She's shared snapshots of one elaborate and futuristic outfit after another to the sheer delight of fans throughout. But the "VIRGO'S GROOVE" singer just recently celebrated a birthday and as a result, she had some more down-to-earth material to share on her social media.

The superstar's most recent Instagram post features features a number of pictures from a birthday party she had with some close friends and family. While it doesn't have a caption, the final image shows off the back of an airbrushed t-shirt Bey is wearing that reads "Beyonce's B-Day Party." It also features a series of adorable shots of Bey and husband Jay-Z together at the party, but that isn't what fans have really honed in on. The first picture in the set is an extremely rare photo of Queen B with both of her parents, Tina and Matthew Knowles. The black and white shot sees the pair both kissing her cheek with one on each side. Check out the full Instagram post below.

Beyonce's Birthday Party Pictures

Beyonce's recent run of shows in LA made buzz for what happened on the stage and who was in attendance off of it. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls turned up to one of the shows and seemed to have quite a good time while there. After some fans took issue with the outfit choices Miami made to the show she clapped back at them on Twitter.

One of her LA shows also served as the first public outing for Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as a couple. They confirmed their long-rumored relationship by sharing a few kisses during the show. They also narrowly avoided an awkward situation as Jenner's ex Travis Scott was in attendance at the same show. What do you think of Beyonce's new photo dump from her private birthday party? Let us know in the comment section below.

