Yung Miami Shuts Down Fan Trying To Roast Her Beyonce Show Outfit

During a recent series of shows in LA, celebrities absolutely piled on top of each other for the chance to see Beyonce perform. That included rap duo City Girls who shared some clips from the show they attended. Yung Miami and JT seemed like they had an absolute blast at the show. Miami also took to social media afterward to share her concert fit with fans. While a lot of fans had nothing but praise for the glittery silver number, some took issue with the crooked red nails. Others even went as far as to make comparisons to Doja Cat and her recent spat of satanic imagery.

Clearly one fan on Twitter went too far for Yung Miami's liking. “Caresha blew me with that costume for [Beyoncé’s] concert… Girl,” one user tweeted. That prompted a response from Miami herself who his back hard. "Hoe shut up it was a COSTUME!," she replied in a quote tweet. Since making her reply the original post has been privated by the user who posted it. Check out the reply tweet below.

Read More: Yung Miami Says Saucy Santana’s ATL Club Exit Is How She Acts When “Papi” Calls, Turns Up With Her Dad

Yung Miami Claps Back At A Fan

Late last month, Yung Miami posted some videos from a family get together that featured her own dads dance moves. Unsurprisingly, some of her fans ended up a little too thirsty in the comments underneath the post which also rubbed her the wrong way. She took to Instagram live to address the comments and tell fans to cool off, but it may have backfired.

Many ended up calling Miami a hypocrite because of her relationship with Diddy. They took shots at her for telling fans to stay in their age range while also dating a much older man herself. The interaction spawned one hilarious comment from a fan saying “Not the Puff calling the Diddy black.”What do you think of Yung Miami's response to fan criticisms of her Renaissance tour outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Yung Miami Tells JT Why Scorpio Is Her Favourite Zodiac Sign To Date

[Via]