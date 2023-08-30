Fans Clap Back At Yung Miami After She Responds To Thirsty Comments About Her Dad

In a strange saga, all sorts of controversy has spawned from a simple video Yung Miami posted of her dad dancing. The video spawned from a family party they were attending and hit the internet over the weekend. Immediately, fans began to flood the comments with some acting particularly thirsty over the City Girls rapper's dad. According to HipHopDX that didn't go over well with Miami and she took to Instagram live to try and make fans settle down. “Y’all stop inquiring about my dad because then I’m finna have to be cussing y’all asses out,” she began the rant.

“And I ain’t got time to be doing all that wit y’all hoes so just leave my daddy alone. Y’all don’t like older men anyway, ain’t it? Like, just leave my daddy alone,” Yung Miami continued in an attempt to get fans to stop posting thirsty comments about her dad. Pretty much immediately fans responded to that video, calling her out for her hypocrisy. The basis for their complaints came from the fact that she dated Diddy earlier this year, someone far older than her. “Not the Puff calling the Diddy black,” one fan's comment hilarious sums it up. Check out the video of the encounter below.

Yung Miami Called A Hypocrite By Fans

Yung Miami and Diddy collaborated on the first new City Girls song of 2023. The track "Act Bad" saw City Girls teaming up with Diddy and Fabolous for a summer jam. That was followed by two more new singles "Pinata" and "I Need A Thug" released in quick succession.

After her partner in City Girls briefly pivoted to promote a solo song, the duo returned. Over the weekend they dropped a fittingly raunchy new track called "Face Down." What do you think of Yung Miami asking fans to stop being so thirsty over her dad? Let us know in the comment section below.

