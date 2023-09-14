Yung Miami Takes Aim At Haters In New VMAs Fit Pic

Miami shared some photos of her it and clapped back at haters.

BYLavender Alexandria
Yung Miami Takes Aim At Haters In New VMAs Fit Pic

Earlier this week Yung Miami attended the VMAs and she turned heads for pretty much everything she did and said while there. During a pink carpet interview with Billboard, she gave fans pretty to be excited for coming soon. She's got a new reality show and a new podcast on the way. But she also has a new album on the way with her fellow City Girls rapper JT. One thing some fans believe she could also have coming soon is a baby.

With her somewhat revealing outfit at the event, some fans thought they were catching glimpses at a baby bump. Miami doubled down on the speculation when she retweeted someone claiming that she might be pregnant, sending her fans into a frenzy. Now she's responding to all the criticism of her outfit choice while sharing pics from the event. "Maybe it gotta grow on y'all idk but I loved it," she captioned a tweet with four pics of her outfit attached. Check out her fit pics below.

Read More: Fans Clap Back At Yung Miami After She Responds To Thirsty Comments About Her Dad

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters

This isn't the only time Yung Miami has had to defend her outfit choices from fans recently. She and JT turned up to a Beyonce show in LA and seemed to have the time of their life. But fans online still took issue with the outfit she wore to the show. Miami didn't let that slide, clapping back at one fan in particular in a heated tweet.

She also beefed back and forth with fans over a video of her dad. Miami thought people online were a bit too thirsty about the clip and called them out in an Instagram live. They clapped back at her calling out hypocrisy relating to her romance with Diddy invalidating her critiques of fans staying in their own age range. What do you think of Yung Miami's outfit pics taking aim at some of her haters? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Nicki Minaj, Yung Miami, Megan Thee Stallion & More

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.