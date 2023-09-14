Yung Miami Takes Aim At Haters In New VMAs Fit Pic

Earlier this week Yung Miami attended the VMAs and she turned heads for pretty much everything she did and said while there. During a pink carpet interview with Billboard, she gave fans pretty to be excited for coming soon. She's got a new reality show and a new podcast on the way. But she also has a new album on the way with her fellow City Girls rapper JT. One thing some fans believe she could also have coming soon is a baby.

With her somewhat revealing outfit at the event, some fans thought they were catching glimpses at a baby bump. Miami doubled down on the speculation when she retweeted someone claiming that she might be pregnant, sending her fans into a frenzy. Now she's responding to all the criticism of her outfit choice while sharing pics from the event. "Maybe it gotta grow on y'all idk but I loved it," she captioned a tweet with four pics of her outfit attached. Check out her fit pics below.

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters

This isn't the only time Yung Miami has had to defend her outfit choices from fans recently. She and JT turned up to a Beyonce show in LA and seemed to have the time of their life. But fans online still took issue with the outfit she wore to the show. Miami didn't let that slide, clapping back at one fan in particular in a heated tweet.

She also beefed back and forth with fans over a video of her dad. Miami thought people online were a bit too thirsty about the clip and called them out in an Instagram live. They clapped back at her calling out hypocrisy relating to her romance with Diddy invalidating her critiques of fans staying in their own age range. What do you think of Yung Miami's outfit pics taking aim at some of her haters? Let us know in the comment section below.

