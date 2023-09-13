Yung Miami Talks Reality Show And Podcast During VMA Interview

The VMAs took place last night and plenty of celebrities were in attendance. That meant that reporters were able to catch up with some of the biggest stars in music. That's exactly what Billboard did with Yung Miami when they got the chance to ask her about a number of topics. "It means everything... to be a girl from the hood out here just enjoying the VMAs," she begins the interview before being asked a series of more specific questions.

When the interviewer asks Yung Miami what she has next after a big 2023 so far, she answers right away. "I got a reality show coming out, the City Girls dropping an album, I got a new podcast." Clearly, people looking for more Miami won't have to look far as she's got a lot on the way. When she's asked if she ever imagined being in this position, it nearly brings her to tears. She talks about crying the morning of the show and expresses how thankful she is to be in this position. Check out the full interview below.

Yung Miami Has A LOT Coming Soon

Despite the reveals, the biggest storyline for Yung Miami following the VMAs was something else entirely. The very revealing outfit choice she made left her vulnerable to a good bit of pregnancy speculation. Those rumors increased exponentially when Miami herself retweeted one of the posts identifying her reported baby bump. While her reasons for retweeting the post are unclear most fans think she was merely feeding fan speculation as a joke.

City Girls have released 4 new songs this year. The first was "Act Bad" with Diddy and Fabolous. The track became somewhat of a summer anthem racking up over 4 million streams since its release. The most recent was the sexually charged banger "Face Down," which dropped last month. What do you think of Yung Miami's interview with Billboard at the VMAs? Let us know in the comment section below.

