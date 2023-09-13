Yung Miami Feeds The Fire Of Pregnancy Rumors After VMAs

While many fans were focused on the performances and awards given out during last night's VMAs, that wasn't the only thing getting people's attention. As with many award shows, the fashion was also a big highlight. Stars took a walk down the VMA's trademark pink carpet showing off a variety of flashy fits for the night. But for some artists, it wasn't just about what they were wearing. For Yung Miami, her scant black dress had fans talking about something entirely different, a potential baby bump.

While some pregnancy speculation by fans online can be extremely toxic, Miami is leaning into the intrigue. A fan online tracked down one particular picture of the rapper that they thought might be a good example of her baby bump and tweeted it. "Is caresha pregnant?" the tweet reads further spreading the rumors of a potential baby. Seemingly intending to lean into the speculation, Yung Miami herself retweeted the fan's take. As you'd expect, that turned fan speculation into absolute hyperdrive. Check out the tweet in question below.

Read More: Yung Miami Says Saucy Santana’s ATL Club Exit Is How She Acts When “Papi” Calls, Turns Up With Her Dad

Yung Miami Retweets Pregnancy Rumors

Yung Miami has always had a bit of a tumultuous relationship with her fans. Recently, she shared a video of her dad dancing and her fans quickly started acting a little too thirsty for her taste in the comments. When she bit back at them and told them to stay in their own age range, some fans had just the right ammo to hit back at her.

When Miami took issue with younger fans thirsting over her dad, they brought up a double standard. Miami herself has been in a relationship with a significantly older man, Diddy. “Not the Puff calling the Diddy black,” one fan hilariously commented. Diddy and Miami collaborated earlier this year on the City Girls trac "Act Bad." What do you think of Yung Miami leaning into her own pregnancy rumors on Twitter? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Yung Miami Shuts Down Fan Trying To Roast Her Beyonce Show Outfit

[Via]