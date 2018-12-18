thirsty
- RelationshipsNelly Hilariously Thirsts Over Ashanti's Thighs Amid Pregnancy RumorsAshanti's "thighs be thigh'in."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMethod Man & LL Cool J Spark Debate Among Thirsty FansMounting questions about which of the two MCs is better looking has some social media users struggling to choose.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFans Clap Back At Yung Miami After She Responds To Thirsty Comments About Her DadShe was called out for hypocrisy by fans for dating Diddy.By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralJanelle Monae Responds To Thirsty Fans By Reading Their TweetsIf there's anyone who doesn't mind being open about love and lust, it's the "Age Of Pleasure" mastermind themselves.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearSaweetie's Tiny Blue Ring Girl Outfit Leaves Jake Paul & Nate Diaz Commentators DroolingSure, the fight was entertaining, but practically everyone tuning in couldn't keep their eyes off Saweetie.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce Spice Meets The Ultimate Munch As Thirsty Fan Begs Rapper To Sit On His FaceAt this point in her career, Spice seems unfazed by the desperate male attention that comes her way.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSZA Thirsts Over Cardi B Modeling McDonald's MerchThe "SOS" hitmaker previously brought out Cardi during her New York tour stop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearLeBron James Begs Savannah James To "Ger [Her] Ass Home" After Seeing New IG PhotosThe mother of three has been taking over Milan Fashion Week and sharing some of her best looks on social media.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsNick Cannon’s Leaked Nudes Have Sent Twitter Into A Seriously Thirsty Tizzy“I fully understand why he got all them kids now,” one person wrote.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicArtists & Fans Call Big Sean "Beautiful" After He Reveals His Insane Hair GrowthFans are currently thirsting over Big Sean's latest hair growth post.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsLil Nas X Finally Responds To Bobby Lytes Thirsting Over HimThe “Old Town Road” singer had mixed feelings about the attention. By hnhh
- GramOffset Makes Cardi B Thirsty While Dressed Up As Santa For His Kids On ChristmasCardi loves her some Santa.By Lynn S.
- Relationships50 Cent Claps Back At Thirsty Dude Flirting With His Girlfriend50 Cent gets a little protective over his girl.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLizzo Displays Unquenched Thirst For Karl-Anthony Towns: WatchLizzo sure does love her Minnesota athletes.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTaye Diggs' Thirst Tweets Make The Actor Feel "Flattered" & "Embarrassed": WatchThe "All American" star was confronted with Twitter's thirstiest Taye fans.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsChris Brown Is Thirsty AF (Again) For His Alleged Baby Mama: See His Flirty CommentChris Brown fell hard for the trap.By Alex Zidel
- GossipTristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment Under Khloe Kardashian’s IG PostTristan Thompson leaves the comment "perfection" under Khloe's latest IG pic.By Kevin Goddard
- GramChris Brown Thirsts Hard Over Rihanna Lingerie Pics: See His CommentsChris Brown misses what he used to have.By Alex Zidel
- Sports50 Cent Thirsts Over Serena Williams: "Put A Lil Bit Of That Ass Out There"50 Cent is a big fan of Serena Williams' new magazine cover.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentEvelyn Lozada Admits She Would Date Rob Kardashian After "Big Sausage" TweetShe said if Kris can date older, why can't Rob?By hnhh
- SportsZion Williamson Exposed For Thirsty Snapchat PhotosThe girl who exposed him was promptly roasted.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentBen Simmons Leaves Thirsty Comment On Kendall Jenner's Lingerie VideosKendall Jenner listened to Roddy Ricch during her latest modelling shoot.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Hilariously Insinuates Missing Sex: "I Want It Inside Of Me...Demolishing Me"Okuuurrrrr...By Zaynab