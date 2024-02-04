Nelly Hilariously Thirsts Over Ashanti's Thighs Amid Pregnancy Rumors

It goes without saying that Nelly and Ashanti continue to be "couple goals," particularly after confirming their reunion in September of last year. Since then, the pair has freely flaunted their love for the world to see, and fans can't blame them. They've surprised one another with extravagant gifts, over-the-top parties, and more, but followers suspect they could have something even more exciting in their future.

Late last year, Us reported that the couple was expecting their first child together, claiming that a source close to them shared the news. Neither of the two performers has confirmed this, but supporters are thrilled nonetheless. As of late, Ashanti's been stunning in oversized outfits, leading fans to speculate that she's hiding a growing bump.

Ashanti's "Thighs Be Thigh'in"

This weekend, for example, she and Nelly performed in Miami for the 10th anniversary of E11EVEN, blessing fans with hits like "Body On Me" and more. Ashanti rocked a bright pink, loosely fitting Balenciaga t-shirt, which she paired with some high-heeled boots and sunglasses. Of course, despite the fit being less curve-hugging than usual, she managed to turn heads. One person in particular was a huge fan of the sporty look, Nelly. In a new clip, the pair are seen in a car on the evening of their Miami show, and the Houston native simply can't keep his hands to himself. "Do you see these motherf*ckers?" he asks, gesturing to Ashanti's thighs. "Them thighs be thigh'in."

While fans continue to wait for more details of Ashanti's rumored pregnancy, there's certainly been no shortage of sweet moments between her and her man to keep them entertained. What do you think of Nelly thirsting over Ashanti after their recent performance in Miami? What about rumors that they're expecting their first child together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

