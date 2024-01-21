Ja Rule Offers Ashanti Parenting Advice Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Frequent Ja Rule collaborator Ashanti is currently the subject of a lot of pregnancy rumors floating around the Internet, and he has some advice for the potentially expecting parent. Still, when TMZ caught up with him on Thursday (January 18) in New York City, he did not confirm nor deny that there was any truth behind this speculation. Regardless, the Queens rapper had a pretty simple but important suggestion that he thinks is crucial for the singer's successful parenting life. "You just gotta love 'em, man," he told the cameras. "Tell 'em you love 'em every day. That goes far!"

Meanwhile, Ja Rule is among many folks online who weren't really surprised by Ashanti reconnecting with her flame Nelly. "You can tell sometimes when women -– they want that old thing back," he explained on The Tamron Hall Show recently. "I don’t want to blow sis up. But the chemistry was there. And I think for both of them it came back quick. So I think they missed each other. It had to be that way because of the way they just clicked and came back so fast."

Elsewhere during this brief TMZ talk, Ja Rule also indicated that his upcoming album, his first in over a decade, will cover "all" of his different styles, eras, and skillsets. That's pretty exciting news, especially considering how long he's been in the game to soak new things in and stick to his guns. But the 47-year-old will have to balance out all these timelines with the current generation, whether or on wax or with competing releases, so it'll be interesting to see how he adapts. After all, he thinks no top 50 rappers list is complete without him, and he's got to prove it.

Meanwhile, what do you think of the lyricist's advice for his "Always On Time" partner? Do you think there's any truth to these rumors or are we all wasting our time speculating when she and Nelly just enjoy life together? However you may feel, let us know by dropping your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ashanti and Ja Rule.

