Ashanti's Sizzling Bikini Thirst Traps Leave Fans Questioning Pregnancy Reports

Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their romance in 2023, and since then, their relationship appears to have been stronger than ever. In recent months they've showered one another with extravagant gifts, enjoyed baecations together, and even collaborated on new music. Fans and peers alike have continued to root for the couple, particularly when some exciting new reports surfaced last month.

In December, a source reportedly shared some exclusive inside information with Us Weekly, causing rumors to fly. “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” they claimed. The songstress has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, but for the most part, fans are convinced. Amid speculation, however, Ashanti has dropped off a series of thirst traps on Instagram, confusing followers.

Read More: Jermaine Dupri Previews Nelly, Ashanti, And Juicy J Collab: Watch

Ashanti Stuns In Beach Photos

In the photos, the NYC native's tummy looks flatter than ever, as she strikes a few sizzling poses in a gold bikini. Her beach body appears to suggest that she's not expecting, and countless followers are chiming in. "One thing about Ashanti she gone let u believe what u want," one commenter writes. "My girl hit us with the Surprise Surprise," another says. While several Instagram users thought this confirmed that Ashanti isn't pregnant, social media sleuths were quick to prove them wrong.

Back in October, Ashanti shared some vacation shots in the same bikini, from what appears to be the same location in Turks and Caicos. Since the photos are a few months old, it's possible that she's now rocking a bit of a bump, though it remains to be seen. Either way, fans are loving her latest batch of thirst traps. What do you think of reports that Ashanti could be expecting her first child with Nelly amid their rekindled romance? What about her latest series of bikini photos? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nelly And Ashanti's Sweet New Year's Exchange, A Virtual Celebration Of Love

[Via]