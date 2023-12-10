Ashanti Dances In Viral Clip Amid Pregnancy Reports

Ashanti showed off her dance moves in a video circulating on social media, over the weekend. In the clip, she vibes to RDX's dancehall track, "Jump." The video comes after reports that the "Foolish" singer and her partner, Nelly, are expecting their first child together. Us Weekly confirmed the news from a source close to the couple, last week.

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the clip when The Jasmine Brand posted it on social media. "Somebody told me that I tell my age everytime I put my arms up to dance & now that’s all I notice," one user joked. Another fan asked: "Did u see her with any drinks doe?!"

Ashanti Celebrates Nelly's Birthday In Georgia

FAIRBURN, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Ashanti and Nelly onstage during Nelly's "G.I. Moe" Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023 in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ashanti and Nelly first sparked pregnancy rumors at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis, earlier this month. At the event, both Nelly and Ashanti put their hands over her stomach on stage. A clip of the moment made its way online. Check out the latest video of her dancing below.

Ashanti Dances On Stage

Ashanti and Nelly originally dated on and off from 2003 to 2014. As for why their relationship didn't work at the time, Ashanti explained to the New York Post: “There were good times, and there were times where it was hard . . . just traveling so much and living in two different states. Our careers were, like, taking off back then. It was really hard to try and just do everything.” She also discussed the idea of marriage: "There have been situations that were very, very close to that. I just want it to be the right person. My parents have been married for, like, 40-plus years. So, you know, that’s kind of like the template for me.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Ashanti and Nelly on HotNewHipHop.

