Irv Gotti Faces Trolling Amid Ashanti & Nelly Pregnancy Reports

Irv Gotti is facing plenty of trolling on social media amid reports that Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together. Gotti famously suggested he had a romantic relationship with her during his Drink Champs interview in 2022. Now, fans are letting him have it on Twitter.

"Irv Gotti gotta be in his living room spiraling outta control now that Nelly got Ashanti pregnant," one user wrote on Monday. In numerous other posts, fans shared memes poking fun at the Murder Inc. Records founder.

Ashanti & Nelly Celebrate Halloween

FAIRBURN, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023 in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ashanti downplayed her relationship with Gotti during an interview with Angie Martinez after his Drink Champs comments. “Let’s clear this up. We’re not gonna say relationship," the singer said at the time. "We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never…Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description.”

Fans Troll Irv Gotti Over Ashanti Pregnancy

Irv Gotti gotta be in his living room spiraling outta control now that Nelly got Ashanti pregnant pic.twitter.com/bCDuB6Xo34 — The West God. (@TheWestGod) December 4, 2023 Irv Gotti after reading Ashanti is pregnant with Nelly's child pic.twitter.com/NKPuZipI1L — EP (@epark1016) December 4, 2023

Later, Gotti addressed the situation in a post on The Shade Room's Instagram account. “Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that sh*t," Gotti said. "I got paid to do a documentary on my life and on Murder Inc. If I didn’t talk about Ashanti, you would have been like what kind of bullsh*t is this that he didn’t speak about her. She’s too important to Murder Inc. and his life. They tried to #MeToo me. You know what the f*ck they said. Stop it Shade Room. You the shadiest ones." Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly and Ashanti on HotNewHipHop.

