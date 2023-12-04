Is Ashanti Pregnant? Nelly Belly Rubbing Video Has Social Media Speculating

Valentine's Day is still a few months off, but romance is obviously in the air all around us – or at least sexual tension. There have been many celebrity pregnancy announcements this year, with 20-year-old Bhad Bhabie being the latest lyricist to confirm she's got a bun in the oven with her beau. Just days after that news broke the internet, some are speculating that Nelly and Ashanti may also be starting a family, though we're still awaiting official confirmation from the happy couple.

The rumours began over the weekend when the R&B icons once again came together on the stage, once again perfectly coordinating their outfits. Nelly looked ever the gentleman in his all-black suit, meanwhile, Ashanti's curves caught plenty of eyes as she entertained the audience in her little black dress with midsection cutouts and a seriously racy leg slit. Her dress notably has a large silver embellishment on the front, which the "Hot In Herre" hitmaker happily put his hands on – a move some took as indicating that a baby is on board, or at least in their plans.

Ashanti and Nelly Have the Rumour Mill Turning

In the video above, nearly everyone in the room reacts in shock and excitement after watching Nelly hint at having a child with his lover. As is always the case when he's in her company, the 49-year-old couldn't stop smiling. It's currently unclear if he and Ashanti plan to tie the knot before welcoming a baby, or if they're simply having fun trolling the internet by feeding into the rumours. Regardless, we'll be sure to fill you in on more information as it comes.

For the most part, the internet is a big fan of Nelly and Ashanti's decision to reconcile. Of course, there will always be haters with negative opinions, and Tasha K certainly hasn't been holding hers back. Read what the embattled YouTuber had to say about the couple at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

