Bhad Bhabie's Baby Bump Seemingly Caught On Camera Amid LeVaughn Pregnancy Rumours

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a notable boom in pregnancies across the globe thanks to people being at home. Interestingly, that trend seems to be continuing (at least in the celebrity world) as we continue to navigate our "new normal." The latest star to have rumours about a bun in the oven hot on her tail is 20-year-old Bhad Bhabie. As XXL reports, she's currently in a relationship with LeVaughn. The pair were walking around Beverly Hills on Thursday (November 30) as she notably attempted to shield her stomach from public view.

The Hollywood Fix is the outlet that ran into the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist – born Danielle Bregoli – asking her questions about her infamous OnlyFans account, among other burning topics. As she and her man quickly walked and attempted to ignore the cameras, Bhabie was covering her seemingly budding belly (as shown in the thumbnail of the video below) with her purse. She has yet to confirm the news with fans on social media, but those feeding into the gossip seem confident she'll make a good mother.

Is Bhad Bhabie Pregnant?

Bregoli has come a long way since her initial rise to fame, which came after her bad behaviour left her mother no choice but to bring her on "Dr. Phil." There, the content creator went viral for her "cash me outside" catchphrase, though she didn't learn of her internet fame until returning from a camp aiming to improve her attitude. She's certainly seen and done a lot since then. This may only prove to make Bhad Bhabie a better mother in the long run, if she really is pregnant.

Elsewhere in the world of maternity news, sources are saying that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky still have plans to further expand their family. Based on the way the Bad Gal was looking at her man during their recent trip to Las Vegas, we can't say we're surprised, and we certainly hope they fulfill their dream of having a daughter together. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

