Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Surprise Fans In Las Vegas While Looking More In Love Than Ever

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky aren't taking the traditional approach to starting a family, but so far, remaining boyfriend and girlfriend while raising their two sons together seems to be working well for them. There will always be critics who attempt to shame them for getting pregnant before marriage, but the Barbadian has made it clear that she's comfortable where she's at with Rocky for now, and not in any rush to walk down the aisle. Of course, she and her man still support each other like spouses would, most recently stepping out together for his Puma x F1 pop-up event in Las Vegas on Friday (November 17) evening.

Ever the style icon, Rih kept warm in a long, brown leather coat with abstract detailing. Her long hair, which has been notably lighter as of late, was worn up in a high bun, giving a markedly glamorous touch to her street style. ASAP obviously looked great beside her, using neon gloves and sneakers to keep all eyes on him. The rest of his look consists of a graphic tee, navy carpenter pants, a jacket from his collection, and a baseball cap reading "ALLAH."

Rihanna Supports ASAP Rocky at His Puma x F1 Launch

For months now, rumours of a return to the music industry with a massive tour and two albums in 2024 have been circling Rihanna. Her team has denied those negotiations being agreed upon, and more recently, we've heard the discourse shift to the Bad Gal expecting her third child with Rocky. While we'd be happy to see their beautiful family continue to grow, we're equally as eager to hear what both artists have been working on in the studio.

RZA and Riot's Parents Enjoy Their Night Out Together

Keep scrolling to see how fans reacted to Rih's surprise appearance at her man's Puma x F1 collaboration launch in Las Vegas this weekend. Would you rather see RZA and Riot's parents make a joint song together, or team up to design a capsule clothing collection? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

