ASAP Rocky & Westside Gunn Link Up With Gorillaz, Tease New Music

ASAP Rocky recently linked up with Westside Gunn and Gorillaz in the studio, leaving fans eager to learn what they were working on. Westside Gunn took to social media earlier this week to share some new photos from the session, teasing some upcoming music in the process. "In the studio all night with the Brodie @asvpxrocky I still can’t believe he had me in there with the @gorillaz and don’t ask if we cooked something….. OFCOURSE WE DID," he wrote alongside various emojis.

While it's unclear exactly what they could have on the way, it's safe to say that fans can't wait. Listeners are looking forward to hearing what the three acts have cooked up, speculating on how the collab could sound in his comments section. This isn't the first exciting collabs the artists have worked on as of late, however.

Westside Gunn Shares Photos With ASAP Rocky & Gorillaz

Westside Gunn just joined forces with The Alchemist, Currensy, and Boldy James for a remix of "No Yeast" this week. Each rapper came through with a new verse for the remix. Earlier this week, ASAP Rocky's inaugural F1 collection with Puma also dropped. Some fans have been worried about the NYC native and his family amid his current legal troubles. Luckily, he was just spotted enjoying a family outing with Rihanna and RZA.

Rocky's been in court for allegedly shooting Terell “ASAP Relli” Ephron in November of 2021. He pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm last year. Relli's since sued him and his lawyer Joe Tacopina for alleged defamation due to various statements they've made to the press amid their legal battle. What do you think ASAP Rocky linking up with Westside Gunn and Gorillaz in the studio recently? What do you think they could be cooking up? Share your thoughts the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

