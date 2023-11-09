ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Claims To Suffer From PTSD

Yesterday, ASAP Rocky attended a preliminary hearing for his first-degree assault case. The rapper is accused of shooting Terell “ASAP Relli” Ephron in November of 2021. Relli recently took to social media to share what kind of impact the alleged shooting has had on him, telling followers that he now suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"Just cause I seem better don't mean I am," Relli explained in an Instagram Story. "I'm still struck by what happen ptsd ain't a joke." ASAP Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, later responded to his claim in a statement to XXL. "The claim is ridiculous and obviously an excuse for his poor performance on the witness stand yesterday," he responded. "In any event this is the first time he is making that claim which is obviously an attempt to create damages where none exist."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Allegedly Threatened To Kill ASAP Relli

ASAP Relli Opens Up In Recent Instagram Story

Tacopina questioned Relli in court yesterday, suggesting that he could have had a financial incentive to report Rocky's alleged crime. Relli stuck to his story, however, claiming that he only held off on reporting the alleged shooting out of fear of retaliation. He detailed his version of events the night he was allegedly shot, making some shocking claims about ASAP Rocky's behavior. Relli alleged that the artist held a gun directly to his stomach, telling him, "I'll kill you right now."

He then alleged that Rocky fired off four shots, grazing one of his hands before making a hasty retreat. ASAP Rocky was arrested in April of 2022 and charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He was later released on a $550K bond. Last year, he pleaded not guilty to both charges. Relli has since filed a defamation lawsuit against the performer as well as Tacopina for statements they've made to the press amid the legal battle. What do you think of ASAP Rocky's alleged shooting victim claiming to have PTSD? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Praises Meghann Cuniff’s “Old School Journalism” At Court Hearing

[Via]