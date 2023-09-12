ASAP Rocky & His Lawyer Sued By ASAP Relli For Defamation

Rocky and Relli had previously paused their civil lawsuit that claimed the former shot the latter in 2021.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
ASAP Rocky & His Lawyer Sued By ASAP Relli For Defamation

It looks like the seemingly paused legal case between A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli just got a huge reopening. For those unaware, the latter sued the former for allegedly shooting him in 2021, a civil case that they paused in December of last year. Moreover, now Relli sued Rocky again, but this time for defamation, and also added his lawyer Joe Tacopina as a defendant according to legal docs reportedly obtained by TMZ. Specifically, the ASAP Mob member claims that the attorney defamed him during a campaign defending the New York rapper. Not only that, but he claims that the father of two directed Tacopina to portray Relli as a cash-hungry, deceitful extortionist.

"Rocky didn't commit a crime," Tacopina said of ASAP Rocky's alleged shooting in an article reportedly cited by this new suit. "It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him." Furthermore, ASAP Relli wants an unspecified amount in damages in this case, as he stated he received death threats and online harassment due to what he claims are lies about him and the shooting. The "RIOT" MC pled not guilty in the case.

Read More: A$AP Relli In “Intensive Therapy” After Being Labeled A “Rat” In A$AP Rocky Shooting

ASAP Rocky At Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards

"This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly," ASAP Rocky's lawyer told TMZ. "I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet. This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case.

"They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client," he continued. "But I will be more than happy to educate them." This further complicated an already murky legal battle, and reopened it in the public eye. We'll see if anything significant comes from this, and if it actually ends up resolving the present shooting debacle. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on ASAP Rocky and ASAP Relli's lawsuits.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Accepts Virgil Abloh Award From HFR

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.