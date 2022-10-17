A$AP Rocky is having a hard time getting a deposition date that works for him in the court case against his ex-friend A$AP Relli.

Rihanna’s boyfriend has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. These charges came from an incident that took place in early November 2021, at which time Rakim Mayers is said to have threatened the alleged victim at gunpoint during an argument.

Rapper A$AP Rocky (R) pleads not guilty to assault charges during his arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on August 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood. He remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court November 2. (Photo by Irfan Khan-Pool/Getty Images)

Later in the altercation, Rocky reportedly drew the weapon and fired in Relli’s direction. Supposedly the victim was minorly injured by one of these shots, and parts of this incident were captured by home security cameras, leading to the brief arrest of the rapper.

“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” the initial lawsuit against the father of one read.

The 34-year-old has since denied all charges and allegations against him, claiming third parties were at fault for the victim’s damages. The defense has gone as far as to call the whole lawsuit an “extortion plot,” claiming the accusations were nothing but lies.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Rocky didn’t commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him,” Mayers’ lawyer remarked.

The Harlem rapper has stated that Relli’s legal team has been very difficult to work with and refused to meet on any middle ground regarding deposition dates. The Testing artist has openly agreed to sit down and discuss other options but cannot make the prosecutor’s preferred date work due to his busy schedule.

The defense is requesting the court to work with them on a reasonable date but the judge has yet to make a final decision.

In other news, A$AP Rocky announced following his performance at Rolling Loud late last month that we won’t see him take to the stage again until a new album has landed – read more about that here, and visit HotNewHipHop later for any updates on Relli’s legal battle with the “Fashion Killa.”

[Via]