She’ll always be his “Fashion Killa.”

In celebration of A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday on Monday (October 3), he and his girlfriend Rihanna stepped out the evening before for a West Hollywood dinner date, looking as sharp as ever in coordinated all-black ensembles.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on October 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to PEOPLE, the pair enjoyed a European-inspired fine dining experience at Olivetta yesterday – just one of the many restaurants in the area that they’ve been known to frequent.

The new mother wore a glamorous black gown complete with a thigh-high sultry leg slit. Some paparazzi snaps caught her stepping out in just the dress, while others saw the 34-year-old staying warm under an oversized leather jacket.

The birthday boy opted out of his usual distressed denim and trendy jewelry for the special occasion, instead dressing up in a sharp black suit and tie, worn with his usual oversized sunglasses.

rihanna and asap rocky pic.twitter.com/y3dzOhxw6p — rihannaesthetic (@rihannvesthetic) October 3, 2022

Rih and Rocky have been spending plenty of time out on the town as of late, particularly after it was announced that the Bad Gal has been tapped to perform at 2023’s Super Bowl Halftime show – potentially with an unnamed special guest.

Seeing as they’ve been photographed hitting up the studio more frequently than ever before, fans are suspecting that the mother of one will be releasing new music before her big performance, or making its debut during her time on the stage.

🎥: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arriving to the studio in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/c9FdAI3AyZ — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) September 27, 2022

As for the Testing rapper, he had a rough end to last month after being mercilessly thrown around a mosh pit at his own concert, which Tyler, The Creator has been relentlessly clowning him for – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

