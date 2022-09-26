A$AP Rocky was once well known for performing rowdy concerts that had attendees closest to the stage jostling around in massive mosh pits, but after his most recent performance, the internet seems to think that the 33-year-old has lost his rebellious touch.

If you’ve been on Twitter today (September 26), you’ve likely seen the comedic photos and videos of the “Jukebox Joints” rapper who, after jumping off the Rolling Loud New York stage, found himself in the arms of some seriously handsy fans, leaving the him looking visibly uncomfortable.

ASAP Rocky appeared to be struggling in the mosh pit 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/IwK6ar7mcz — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 26, 2022

“A$AP Rocky is the guy buy I reckon fatherhood made him softer,” one social media user speculated this morning. “Mosh pit life no more. He might as well start rapping in that matured JAY-Z flow about money and his Mrs. being the baddest.”

Other popular comments included “A$AP Rocky look like he was finna drown in that mosh pit, my n*gga getting old,” and “That photo of A$AP Rocky in the mosh pit is hilarious. Never seen a bad photo of him until today.

While some of the Twitter commentary was undoubtedly funny, as Uproxx notes, the person with the best reaction to the mishap was none other than Flacko’s good pal, Tyler, The Creator.

@feliciathegoat/Instagram

The IGOR artist took an unflattering screenshot of Rocky’s face from the video, making it his Instagram profile picture for all of his 13.2 million followers to marvel at.

Unfortunately for the New York-born rap star, the mosh pit wasn’t the only letdown he experienced during Rolling Loud. His set – which saw him perform just nine songs – was cut short after starting 50 minutes late, due to a local noise curfew that kept him from raging for any longer.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s full performance below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.