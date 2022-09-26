Moshing isn’t for everyone – especially not A$AP Rocky following his latest experience at Rolling Loud.

In case you missed it, the father of one has been going viral all across social media after a video of him obviously struggling to float through a very handsy and aggressive crowd went viral. From the looks of things, the 33-year-old’s arms were being pulled in two different directions, and the discomfort on his face was evident as another voice screamed “Get him out of here!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Rocky was just one of the artists on the lineup at the New York festival, and aside from the chaotic moshpit incident, he also found his set time cut short, resulting in him sharing an apology message with his fans afterward.

“I am so hurt right now!” he wrote afterward. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

The Testing artist continued, “I also want to acknowledge that even [though] I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and I’m hurt about that.”

Despite the setbacks, the tracks that Rocky was able to perform looked amped up and full of energy, and with his girlfriend Rihanna in the audience cheering him on, he had all the moral support he needed to get through the tough performance.

For the most part, the discourse on Twitter has been hinting at the rapper’s age, and newfound role as a father, being the reason why his mosh pit flopped. “Never seen a bad photo of him until today,” others joked.

Check out more social media reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

ASAP Rocky crying 😭 for help:



Meanwhile bro like: pic.twitter.com/Dtr3Z7llpU — Jeong-il Kajokaya (@JeongilKajokaya) September 26, 2022

ASAP Rocky is the guy but I reckon fatherhood made him softer 😀 mosh pit life no more.

He might as well start rapping in that matured Jay-Z flow about money and his Mrs being the baddest… — 3ss9nc3 (@3ss9nc3) September 26, 2022

that asap rocky clip has me crying lmaooo he ain't neva gonna get in a mosh pit again — RonkeMiO' (@Simply_Winefine) September 26, 2022

Nah asap rocky mosh pit picture is “im too old for this shit” in a photo — metemano (@ionoyoutellme) September 26, 2022

Asap Rocky in this this mosh pit 😂😂😂 we’re they biting his ass ? 😭😭 — 🍭 (@OhMeauxGoodness) September 26, 2022

I can’t stop thinking about ASAP Rocky’s in that damn mosh pit, he really had enough 😭😭 — Alphabet 🇬🇩🇺🇬 (@itskosihere) September 25, 2022

lmaooooo ASAP Rocky was fighting for his life in that mosh pit last night, bro yelled “LET ME OUT” — Za Morant (@PlayBoi_Ash) September 25, 2022

ASAP Rocky in that mosh pit looked like a scene from Attack on Titan. — KWABENA (@KwabenaGD) September 26, 2022

Asap Rocky look like he was finna drown in that mosh pit my nigga getting old 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — C.Hodge (@Heavy_Hodgie) September 26, 2022