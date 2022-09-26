A$AP Rocky Appears To Struggle Through Rolling Loud Mosh Pit, Twitter Reacts
The rap star’s girlfriend, Rihanna, showed out to support him ahead of sharing a major announcement of her own.
Moshing isn’t for everyone – especially not A$AP Rocky following his latest experience at Rolling Loud.
In case you missed it, the father of one has been going viral all across social media after a video of him obviously struggling to float through a very handsy and aggressive crowd went viral. From the looks of things, the 33-year-old’s arms were being pulled in two different directions, and the discomfort on his face was evident as another voice screamed “Get him out of here!”
Rocky was just one of the artists on the lineup at the New York festival, and aside from the chaotic moshpit incident, he also found his set time cut short, resulting in him sharing an apology message with his fans afterward.
“I am so hurt right now!” he wrote afterward. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”
The Testing artist continued, “I also want to acknowledge that even [though] I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and I’m hurt about that.”
Despite the setbacks, the tracks that Rocky was able to perform looked amped up and full of energy, and with his girlfriend Rihanna in the audience cheering him on, he had all the moral support he needed to get through the tough performance.
For the most part, the discourse on Twitter has been hinting at the rapper’s age, and newfound role as a father, being the reason why his mosh pit flopped. “Never seen a bad photo of him until today,” others joked.
Check out more social media reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.