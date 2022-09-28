A$AP Rocky was on an all time high after an epic performance as headliner at Rolling Loud NYC 2022 over the weekend. The new dad put on for his city, performing a few of his classic hit records, including “Grim Freestyle,” “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2)” and the live debut his track “Sights.” Unfortunately for fans, Rocky cut his set short after performing nine songs. But the Harlem rapper apologized shortly after and took “full responsibility for the circumstances.”

“I am so hurt right now!” he tweeted Sunday night. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live show from the old to new! I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS. I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans.” Despite his set being coming to early end, festival goers did get a chance to get up close and personal with the star as he dove in to the mosh pit.

While it seemed exciting to Rocky to be amongst the crowd at first, things took a turn as the rapper became overwhelmed in the sea of people. Footage of the intense moment spawned a slew of memes, mocking the “Purple Swag” rapper’s panicked expression.

Rocky had a different reaction than the folks on the Internet. He commented on a viral photo of himself in the mosh pit, letting it be known that it wasn’t as hilarious as it seemed. “That sh** not funny,” he wrote. “Sum lil bit was squeezing the life out my n**z, b.” Aside from the mosh moment, Rocky’s set at Rolling Loud still had fans excited for what’s next to come from the A$AP Mob frontman.

Earlier this month, he teased his collaboration with Playboi Carti, entitled, “Our De$tiny.” Check out a snippet below.