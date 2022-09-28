Tyler, The Creator trolled A$AP Rocky on social media, Wednesday, by sharing a photo of himself having gotten a custom cake made with the New York rapper’s recent mosh pit photo on it. The picture, which went viral earlier this week, was taken at the rapper’s recent performance for Rolling Loud.

“My friends and i birthday cakes this year,” Tyler captioned the post, which has pictures of several other custom cakes.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Tyler also made the image his profile picture on Instagram.

Explaining what caused him to be so uncomfortable in the mosh pit, Rocky recently wrote on social media, “That shit not funny, sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”

Rocky’s Rolling Loud set ended up being cut short, which provoked an apology on social media afterward, in which Rocky took “full responsibility” for what went wrong.

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

Check out Tyler, The Creator’s A$AP Rocky cake below.

my friends and i birthday cakes this year pic.twitter.com/i2N9MWvVgF — T (@tylerthecreator) September 28, 2022

[Via]